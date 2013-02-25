WASHINGTON Feb 25 A U.S. Senate panel will
likely consider the nomination of former federal prosecutor Mary
Jo White to head the Securities and Exchange Commission the week
of March 11, a Senate aide told Reuters on Monday.
The Senate Banking Committee has not yet selected an exact
date, the aide said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.
White, a petite 65-year-old with an outsized reputation for
prosecuting terrorists and mob bosses as the former U.S.
attorney for the Southern District of New York, is not expected
to face major opposition by senators.
She may, however, face some questions about her recent work
as a partner at law firm Debevoise & Plimpton defending Wall
Street banks and executives.
White was nominated in January by President Barack Obama,
who touted her credentials as an aggressive prosecutor and said
she was not someone to be messed with.
If confirmed by the full U.S. Senate, White would replace
current SEC Chairman Elisse Walter, who took over the post in
December after predecessor Mary Schapiro stepped down.