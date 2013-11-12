* First SEC deferred prosecution agreement with individual
* Tips helped uncover Heppelwhite hedge fund fraud
By Jonathan Stempel
Nov 12 A former hedge fund administrator has
reached an agreement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission that marks the first time the regulator agreed not to
begin an enforcement action against an individual as a reward
for cooperating in a probe.
The SEC on Tuesday said it entered a deferred prosecution
agreement with Scott Herckis, a certified public accountant from
Stamford, Connecticut, for his "voluntary and significant
cooperation" that helped halt a fraud by Berton Hochfeld,
founder of the hedge fund Heppelwhite Fund LP.
Hochfeld, 67, is serving a two-year prison sentence after
pleading guilty last January to securities fraud and wire fraud
counts, court and prison records show.
Investigators said Hochfeld, a principal at Hochfeld Capital
Management LLC in Stamford, who also had an office on
Manhattan's Park Avenue, misappropriated more than $2 million
from investors and inflated his fund's performance.
The SEC said Herckis, the owner of SJH Financial LLC in
Stamford, was the administrator for the Heppelwhite fund from
Dec. 2010 until his Sept. 2012 resignation.
It said he then alerted investigators to Hochfeld's fraud,
and produced "voluminous documents" to back up his claims.
In his Nov. 8 agreement, which states that he aided and
abetted Hochfeld's fraud, Herckis, 42, agreed to a five-year ban
from serving as a fund administrator, providing hedge fund
services, and associating with brokers and investment advisers.
He must also give up $50,290 in fees and interest to help
compensate harmed investors. A Manhattan federal judge last
month approved a roughly $6.1 million payout to those investors.
"We're committed to rewarding proactive cooperation that
helps us protect investors," associate SEC enforcement director
Scott Friestad said in a statement.
"However," he said, "the most useful cooperators often
aren't innocent bystanders. To balance these competing
considerations, the DPA holds Herckis accountable for his
misconduct but gives him significant credit for reporting the
fraud and providing full cooperation without any assurances of
leniency."
A deferred prosecution agreement lets a defendant avoid
possible charges by fulfilling certain conditions, usually over
a period of years, which can result in dismissal of a case.
The SEC has only civil enforcement powers, unlike federal
prosecutors who have criminal enforcement powers.
"With the resolution of this matter, Scott looks forward to
continuing his complete cooperation with the SEC and to moving
forward with his personal and professional life," said Bridget
Moore, a partner at Baker Botts who represents Herckis.
Former SEC Enforcement Chief Robert Khuzami in January 2010
announced that the regulator would begin using deferred
prosecution agreements to encourage cooperation in probes.
In May 2011, Tenaris SA, a provider of steel pipes
to the oil and gas industry, became the first company to enter
such an agreement with the SEC, as part of a resolution of
criminal and civil bribery probes.