By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Dec 3 Corporate boards and
management should engage with shareholders to help improve
governance, the top U.S. securities regulator said Tuesday,
laying out what she sees as some positive outcomes from
increased investor activism.
"It was not long ago the activist moniker had a distinctly
negative connotation," Securities and Exchange Commission Chair
Mary Jo White said at a conference organized by the European
Corporate Governance Institute and held at the agency's
Washington headquarters.
"That view of shareholder activists ... is not necessarily
the current view."
In a speech that touched on measures advocated by
shareholder activists, from say-on-pay votes to executive
compensation disclosures, White said she believed the landscape
has changed.
In some cases, she noted, such measures have helped foster
more productive communication among management, boards and
shareholders.
"The process has become less defensive and more proactive,"
White said. "We are seeing a concerted effort to persuade
shareholders of the wisdom of management's choices and
practices. That is a good thing."
While a company cannot and should not always do what every
shareholder asks, she added, its board and management should
listen to investors and adjust their governance practices "when
warranted."
Since taking over the helm of the SEC in the spring, White,
an independent, has expressed a range of views on corporate
governance matters.
She irked the two Republican SEC commissioners by pushing
ahead with a proposal championed by labor rights groups and
required by Congress to force companies to disclose the ratio of
their CEOs' compensation to the median pay for their workers.
But in another recent speech, she criticized Congress for
forcing the SEC to adopt rules that require companies to
disclose information designed to exert societal pressures. One
such rule required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank law requires
manufacturers to say whether their products contain certain
"conflict minerals" from a war-torn part of Africa.
Just last week, the removal of a proposal to force companies
to disclose their political contributions from the agency's
published list of 2014 rulemaking priorities irritated liberal
groups.
The groups had held out hope the SEC would take up the
measure, which has garnered well over half a million public
comments.
White has declined to offer her opinion on whether the SEC
should write rules to require companies to disclose their
campaign spending. However, she told reporters on the sidelines
of Tuesday's event not to jump to conclusions about the
proposal's removal from the upcoming agenda.
The current list of rulemakings "reflects my best estimate
as to what we will be able to reach at the commission level" for
the remainder of the fiscal year, White said. "I wouldn't deduce
anything beyond that."
The current fiscal year runs through September 2014.
White's speech comes two days before the SEC hosts an event
that centers on another hot-button corporate governance issue:
the role of proxy advisory firms in company elections.
Thursday's event will explore whether proxy advisory firms
wield too much influence on elections and whether new
regulations could be warranted.
White has declined to say whether she sees a need for
rulemaking in this area. However, SEC Republican Commissioner
Daniel Gallagher has been strongly advocating for reforms.