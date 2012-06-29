* Aguilar: SEC has let companies block shareholder proposals
* Proposals were on auditor independence issues
* Aguilar: proposals should be allowed on proxy statements
* Comments come as PCAOB reviews term limits for auditors
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, June 29 A top U.S. securities
regulator is calling for his agency to permit shareholder
proposals on auditor independence, saying their voices deserve
to be heard given the "the wide prevalence of audit failures."
Luis Aguilar, a Democratic commissioner at the Securities
and Exchange Commission, said he is concerned that the agency
has regularly sided with companies seeking to block proposals
that would require auditor rotation or add transparency to the
audit process.
The shareholder proposals being blocked are similar to
various policy ideas being considered right now by the Public
Company Accounting Oversight Board, or PCAOB, to improve audit
quality and independence. Among the plans being considered is a
controversial idea to impose term limits on audit firms.
Rather than wait for the PCAOB to act, some shareholders
have sought to take matters into their own hands by submitting
proposals to improve auditor independence. Aguilar said he is
disappointed the SEC has refused to let those proposals be voted
on at companies' annual meetings.
"It is only prudent that shareholders, as the owners of
their companies, should have a voice on these issues," said
Aguilar, according to a speech he gave in Philadelphia earlier
this week before the National Association of Public Pension
Attorneys.
"In light of the wide prevalence of audit failures so
clearly documented by the PCAOB, I respect that shareholders are
trying to protect their interests," Aguilar said.
It is unclear whether Aguilar's speech could have an impact
on the SEC going forward. SEC staffers, and not commissioners,
are the ones who decide whether or not shareholder proposals can
be excluded.
But in his speech, Aguilar sought to make the case for why
staff should change its thinking.
The concept of auditor rotation has become a lightening rod
for debate ever since the PCAOB first started publicly
discussing the idea last August.
The idea came to light in the wake of numerous audit
deficiencies uncovered during the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
Since then, PCAOB examiners have continued to find deficiencies
in audit quality.
Those in favor of requiring audit firm rotation say it would
help boost independence and keep firms from becoming too cozy
with corporate management.
About 35 percent of companies in the S&P 500 index have had
the same auditor for 25 years or more. Several have had the same
auditor more than a century, according to Audit Analytics data.
But the idea has prompted a strong backlash from the
industry, including the Big Four firms - PricewaterhouseCoopers
, KPMG, Deloitte & Touche LLC and
Ernst & Young LLP.
A mandatory rotation rule would disrupt many long-standing
and lucrative business relationships between auditors and
corporations, while also forcing audit firms to spend more money
competing among themselves for business.
SEC HAS SIDED WITH COMPANIES
Aguilar noted that numerous audit-related shareholder
proposals have been put forth in the past year.
Shareholders of companies like Walt Disney, Deere,
Alcoa, General Electric and AT&T, for
instance, have sought to have proposals requiring the companies
to establish an auditor rotation policy imposing a seven-year
term limit.
Other proposals submitted by shareholders of CA, Dell
and McKesson, he added, called for requiring
audit committees to provide annual reports disclosing fees and
tenures of audit firms.
Aguilar said many of the companies later sought to exclude
the proposals from proxy statements that are required of firms
when taking a shareholder vote.
In at least 24 cases during the past year, he said, the
SEC's Division of Corporation Finance sided with the companies,
effectively blocking them from being put to a vote.
The SEC based its decision on a rule which permits companies
to exclude shareholder proposals if they pertain to a company's
ordinary business operations.
In his speech, however, Aguilar said he is "not convinced
that the engagement of the independent auditor" can be
considered a matter of ordinary business operations.
He pointed to an exception in the rule that says if the
proposal's underlying subject matter "transcends" the day-to-day
business, it cannot be excluded from the proxy statement.
"Given the extensive public discussion...and the long
history of debate on this issue, a strong case can be made that
shareholder proposals relating to auditor independence and
objectivity and audit quality raise significant policy issues
and should not be excluded on ordinary business grounds," he
said.