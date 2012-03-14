WASHINGTON, March 14 U.S. securities
regulators charged the online trading platform, SharesPost, with
failing to register as a broker-dealer on Wednesday, a move that
stemmed from a long-running probe into the trading of private
shares on hot technology companies such as Facebook.
As part of that probe, the Securities and Exchange
Commission also announced charges against two private funds and
their managers for allegedly misleading investors about hidden
fees in Facebook stock offerings.
The SEC alleges that Frank Mazzola and his firms, Felix
Investments and Facie Libre Management Associates, engaged in
improper self-dealing and earned secret commissions.
Another manager, Laurence Albukerk, and his firm EB
Financial Group, will settle similar allegations by the SEC and
pay a $100,000 penalty.
Sharespost and its CEO Greg Brogger also agreed to settle
the SEC charges and pay $100,000 collectively.
(Reporting By Sarah N. Lynch and Aruna Viswanatha; editing by
Andre Grenon)