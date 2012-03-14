* Offerings of hot tech shares like Facebook at issue
* SharesPost settles for failing to register as broker
* SEC lawsuit against Frank Mazzola and firms ongoing
* EB Financial Group settles SEC action
* Mazzola settles related action with FINRA
By Sarah N. Lynch and Aruna Viswanatha
WASHINGTON, March 14 U.S. securities
regulators brought charges against an online trading platform
and two private funds that were offering Facebook shares, the
first major actions following a year-long probe into lightly
regulated trading in private company shares.
The Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday charged
SharesPost, which matches buyers and sellers of private shares,
and Chief Executive Greg Brogger with failing to register as a
broker-dealer before offering securities.
SharesPost and its CEO agreed to settle without admitting or
denying the allegations. The company will pay $80,000 in
penalties while Brogger will pay $20,000.
The SEC also brought charges against two private funds and
their managers for allegedly misleading investors about hidden
fees in Facebook stock offerings.
The SEC's interest in the world of private share trading was
piqued roughly a year ago as Wall Street banks and electronic
markets all clamored to offer investors a chance to actively
trade stakes in hot technology companies such as Facebook, Zynga
and Twitter before they went public.
In a lawsuit filed in a federal court in San Francisco, the
SEC alleges that Frank Mazzola and his firms, Felix Investments,
and Facie Libre Management Associates, engaged in improper
self-dealing and earned secret commissions.
The case against Mazzola is ongoing.
The SEC also separately filed similar administrative charges
against Laurence Albukerk, and his firm EB Financial Group.
Those charges alleged that Albukerk's offering materials failed
to inform investors that he was collecting additional fees by
using an entity controlled by his wife to purchase Facebook
shares.
Albukerk and his company also settled without admitting or
denying the charges, agreeing to pay a $100,000 fine and return
another $210,499 in allegedly illegal profits.
RULES UNDER REVIEW
Both the SEC and the U.S. Congress are examining whether
regulations governing private share trading are outdated. The
U.S. Senate is expected this week to vote on a bill that could
make it easier for companies to raise capital before they file
an initial public offering.
"While we applaud innovation in the capital markets, new
platforms and products must obey the rules and ensure the basic
fairness and disclosure that are the hallmarks of sound
financial regulation," said Robert Khuzami, the director of the
SEC's enforcement division.
Online games developer Zynga went public in
December. Social networking phenomenon Facebook is preparing for
an IPO expected later this year. Twitter, the short-message
service, has said it is not rushing to go public.
SharesPost, which eventually registered as a broker-dealer
late last year, issued a statement on Wednesday saying it had
complied with all of the SEC's requests during the probe, and
that no customer has ever complained about its practices.
The company said it has "concluded that it better serves its
client by entering into this administrative settlement with the
SEC, and believes its time, energy and resources are best spent
continuing to build what has become the industry's largest, most
active platform during a crucial phase of its growth."
EB Financial Group said it believed the settlement with the
SEC was in the firm's best interests.
"The agreement with the SEC settles the SEC's claims that EB
Financial Group should have disclosed legally earned
compensation in our offering materials, not just in response to
investor inquiries and in post-closing disclosures," said a
spokesman for EB Financial.
An attorney for Mazzola did not respond to requests for
comment. But in earlier interviews, Mazzola has denied doing
anything wrong.
The SEC alleges that Mazzola and his firms made numerous
false statements to investors about offerings in Facebook as
well as Zynga and Twitter. The offering documents to investors,
for instance, failed to disclose certain commissions that
essentially raised prices for investors.
The SEC charges that Facie Libre sold interests in Facebook
even though it lacked ownership of certain Facebook shares.
Mazzola and his firms also made misrepresentations about
Twitter's revenue and led one investor to falsely believe they
had acquired Zynga stock, the SEC said.
In addition to the SEC's case, Mazzola and Felix
Investments, the brokerage arm of his business, separately
settled a related action on Wednesday with the Financial
Industry Regulatory Authority without admitting or denying the
allegations.
Under that settlement, Felix will pay a fine of $250,000 and
hire an independent consultant to review the firm's policies.
Mazzola also agreed to a $30,000 fine and he will be
suspended from associating with any member firm for 15 days. Two
other employees of the firm were also fined under the terms of
the FINRA settlement.