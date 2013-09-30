BRIEF-Compagnie Financiere du Neufcour FY net result turns to loss of 68,000 euros
* FY revenue 1.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will remain open for business even if Congress fails to strike a budget deal to keep the government operating, SEC spokesman John Nester said Monday.
"The SEC will be able to stay open in the event of a funding lapse because we have carryover funds available," Nester said.
He added that the SEC's congressional appropriation lets the agency use all of its funds until they are expended, and the SEC has determined that "carryover balances are sufficient to allow us to remain open for a few weeks if there is a lapse of appropriations."
WASHINGTON, April 14 The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it had frozen assets in two brokerage accounts used last week to reap more than $1 million in alleged insider trading profits in connection with a merger announcement by Liberty Interactive Corp and General Communication Inc .