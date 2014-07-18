(Adds comment from Sen. Vitter)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, July 18 A U.S. appeals court dealt a
blow to the victims of financier Allen Stanford's Ponzi scheme
on Friday, ruling that they were not eligible under federal law
to file claims seeking compensation for their losses.
The decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District
of Columbia Circuit also marks a major loss for the Securities
and Exchange Commission.
The SEC was seeking to overturn a lower court's decision
from 2012, in which a federal judge rejected a request by the
agency to force the Securities Investor Protection Corp (SIPC)
to start court proceedings for the fraud victims, some of whom
lost millions of dollars.
"In declining to grant the SEC's requested relief, the
district court expressed that it was 'truly sympathetic to the
plight' of the victims," wrote Judge Sri Srinivasan in the
unanimous opinion.
"We fully agree. But we also agree with the district court's
conclusion ...," Srinivasan wrote.
SEC spokesman John Nester said the agency was reviewing the
decision.
The agency has 45 days to decide whether to appeal it,
either by seeking a re-hearing before the appeals court or by
filing a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court.
Allen Stanford was convicted of fraud and sentenced in June
2012 to 110 years in prison for bilking investors with
fraudulent certificates of deposit issued by Stanford
International Bank, his bank in Antigua.
Angela Shaw Kogutt, the founder of the Stanford Victims
Coalition, told Reuters Friday that the victims were not giving
up.
"We will continue to pursue all options available to the
victims," she said, adding that her group is weighing legal
action against SIPC, and will pressure the SEC to continue
fighting.
The case marks the first time that the SEC, which oversees
the SIPC, has filed a lawsuit against the nonprofit corporation
to try and force it to start a court liquidation proceeding.
The SIPC, created by Congress, administers an
industry-backed fund that is used to help compensate investors
if their brokerage collapses.
In a brokerage liquidation, a trustee winds down the
business and returns securities and other assets to customers
and creditors.
Over the years, SIPC has handled high-profile liquidations,
including Bernard Madoff's Ponzi scheme.
But in the case of the Stanford victims, SIPC has said these
investors did not qualify as "customers" under the law.
The law, SIPC argued, limits it to protecting customers
against the loss of missing cash or securities in the custody of
failing or insolvent SIPC-member brokerage firms.
While Stanford's Texas-based brokerage Stanford Group
Company was a SIPC member, its offshore bank was not. SIPC also
said it was not chartered by Congress to combat fraud or
guarantee an investment's value.
In a statement, SIPC President Stephen Harbeck said he
appreciated "the considerable time" the court devoted to the
case, and said SIPC has the "deepest sympathy" for the victims.
Louisiana Republican Senator David Vitter said Friday he
will urge SEC to appeal, and called again on President Barack
Obama to nominate fresh faces to serve on the SIPC board. [ID:
nL2N0PM211]
"The previous chairs of the board were only interested in
protecting Wall Street," he said.
