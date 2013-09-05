By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Sept 5 A Thailand-based trader will
pay $5.2 million to settle civil charges that he traded on
nonpublic information ahead of a public announcement about the
proposed acquisition of Smithfield Foods Inc by
China-based Shuanghui International Holdings, U.S. regulators
said.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said the settlement
with Badin Rungruangnavarat had been approved by U.S. District
Judge Matthew Kennelly for the Northern District in Illinois.
Badin neither admitted nor denied the charges. An attorney
for Badin could not be immediately reached for comment.
The settlement comes after the SEC in early June obtained
an asset freeze on his brokerage account.
The asset freeze was prompted by concerns that Badin had
reaped more than $3 million in illegal profits by trading
Smithfield out-of-the-money call options and single-stock
futures before Shuanghui International Holdings, China's largest
meat processor, announced plans to purchase U.S. pork producer
Smithfield for $4.7 billion.
"Our quick action in June to stop Badin's insider trading
profits from leaving the U.S. made this multi-million dollar
settlement possible," said Daniel Hawke, head of the market
abuse unit in the SEC's enforcement division.
The SEC said it believed that Badin received the tip from a
Facebook friend. The friend was an associate director at
a Thai investment bank that was advising a Shuanghui rival,
Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc, which also explored a bid for
Smithfield, according to the regulator.
The U.S. government is unlikely to block Shuanghui's deal to
buy Smithfield on national security grounds, a person familiar
with the matter has told Reuters.
The incidence of very profitable options trading ahead of
major takeovers is not uncommon.
A study for Reuters by options research firm Schaeffer's
Investment Research looked at a sampling of announcements over
14 months and found 41 examples where new call options positions
had risen by at least 50 percent in the five days before the
news broke.
Of the $5.2 million that Badin will pay to settle the case,
$3.2 million represents his disgorgement of ill-gotten gains and
the remaining $2 million will go toward paying a penalty.