WASHINGTON, Sept 5 A Thailand-based trader will
pay $5.2 million to settle civil charges that he traded on
nonpublic information ahead of a public announcement about the
proposed acquisition of Smithfield Foods by China-based
Shuanghui International Holdings, U.S. regulators said.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said that Matthew
Kennelly, the U.S. district judge for the Northern District
court in Illinois, approved the settlement between the SEC and
trader Badin Rungruangnavarat.
Rungruangnavarat neither admitted nor denied the charges.
The settlement comes after the SEC in early June obtained
an asset freeze on Rungruangnavarat's brokerage account amid
allegations he made more than $3 million by trading Smithfield
out-of-the-money call options and single-stock futures before
the announcement became public.