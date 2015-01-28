WASHINGTON Jan 28 Standard & Poor's and the U.S. Department of Justice are likely to enter into a $1.37 billion settlement as early as Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The Justice Department in February 2013 sued the ratings company for what the agency said were misleading ratings of residential mortgages leading up to the 2008 financial crisis. (Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna; Editing by Susan Heavey)