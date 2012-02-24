By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 24 Officials from the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday laid out the
agency's policy and enforcement priorities at the annual
Practising Law Institute's SEC Speaks conference.
The agency is currently juggling a massive agenda that
includes rulemaking called for in the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial
oversight law, possible market structure changes, and a push to
bring financial crisis cases, among other things.
In addition, SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro is trying to make
progress on other areas, from possible reforms for money market
funds to negotiations with foreign regulators on converging
accounting standards.
Here are some highlights from SEC officials' comments at SEC
Speaks:
ON SCHAPIRO'S PUSH FOR A SECOND ROUND OF REFORMS TO MONEY
MARKET FUNDS:
"Money market funds remain susceptible to runs and to a
sudden deterioration in quality of holdings. We need to move
forward with some concrete ideas to address these structural
risks."
"There are two serious options we are considering for
addressing the core structural weakness: first, float the net
asset value; and second, impose capital requirements, combined
with limitations or fees on redemptions."
"To the extent that there's a deadline, it's the pressure
that we should feel from living on borrowed time."
SCHAPIRO ON THE SEC MOVING TOWARD ADOPTING A CONSOLIDATED
AUDIT TRAIL:
"The complexity of the undertaking, however, has
necessitated a detailed and extended rulemaking process,
including a thoughtful review of the many comments received
since we first proposed the system's creation. The contours of
the regulation are being finalized and will be considered by the
full commission."
"While the initial proposal will be for an audit trail
tracking orders and trades in the equity markets, I believe that
the system should eventually be expanded to include fixed
income, futures and other markets."
"It is important that we get a structure in place sooner
rather than later so that the heavy lifting of working through
the technical nuances of the system can begin. We expect to
adopt a final rule in the months ahead. After that, I anticipate
that the exchanges and FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority) will be required to submit a detailed blueprint,
which in turn would be subject to public comment and a separate
Commission approval."
SCHAPIRO ON THE SEC'S TRACK RECORD ON FINANCIAL CRISIS
CASES:
"In the area of financial crisis-related cases, we filed
charges against nearly 100 individuals and entities - actions
against Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan and top executives
at Countrywide, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. And more than half
of the individuals charged were CEOs, CFOs or other senior
officers."
"It should come as no surprise that there are more actions
to come."
SEC REPUBLICAN COMMISSIONER TROY PAREDES ON THE VOLCKER
RULE:
"There is a considerable risk that, as proposed, the
regulatory infrastructure to implement the Volcker Rule could
unduly impede the competitiveness and dynamism of our financial
markets and hinder the flow of capital to its most productive
purposes at the expense of our country's economic growth."
"My present view is that the most appropriate path forward
from here would be a reproposal - a fresh start, if you will."
SCHAPIRO ON COMPANIES' POLITICAL SPENDING DISCLOSURES:
"Companies that receive a shareholder proposal asking them
for disclosure about political contributions have been required
to put those shareholder proposals in the proxy, so there is a
mechanism for shareholders to directly represent to the
companies they own to have that issue put forward for a
shareholder vote."
SEC DEMOCRATIC COMMISSIONER LUIS AGUILAR CALLING FOR A
REQUIREMENT THAT PUBLIC COMPANIES DISCLOSE POLITICAL SPENDING:
"Requiring transparency for corporate political expenditures
cannot wait a decade."
"It is the commission's responsibility to rectify this gap
and ensure that investors are not left in the dark while their
money is used without their knowledge or consent."