By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Oct 8 A New York-based proprietary
trading firm and one of its founders will pay more than $1
million to settle civil charges that they engaged in a
manipulative strategy known as spoofing, U.S. regulators said on
Thursday.
The Securities and Exchange Commission's case against
Briargate Trading LLP and co-founder Eric Oscher marks the
latest effort by the U.S. government to crack down on spoofing.
In spoofing, a trader tries to create a false appearance of
market interest in a stock by placing orders and then
immediately canceling them.
A lawyer for Briargate and Oscher was not immediately
available for comment.
The SEC said the spoofing scheme ran from October 2011
through September 2012 and focused on stocks listed on the New
York Stock Exchange.
Oscher and his firm reaped about $525,000 in profits as a
result, the SEC said. He is settling the charges without
admitting or denying them.
"Oscher took advantage of our interconnected markets by
placing non bona fide orders on one exchange, and then buying or
selling the spoofed securities at artificial prices on other
exchanges," said Joseph Sansone, co-chief of the SEC's Market
Abuse Unit.
Earlier this year, the Justice Department and the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission announced parallel criminal and civil
charges against London-based trader Navinder Sarao, whom they
accused of using spoofing tactics in the commodities market that
ultimately contributed to the 2010 "flash crash."
Sarao has since been indicted and is fighting efforts by the
United States to have him extradited to face trial.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Bill Trott and Lisa
Von Ahn)