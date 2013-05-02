WASHINGTON May 2 The head of the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission's national examination
program is leaving the agency, in what marks the latest major
personnel change since Mary Jo White took over as SEC chairwoman
last month, the SEC said Thursday.
Carlo di Florio, who was hired more than three years ago to
help revamp the agency's examinations program in the wake of the
Bernard Madoff scandal, is leaving to lead a new risk and
strategy division at the Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority.
He will be replaced by Andrew Bowden, who currently serves
as deputy director of the SEC's Office of Compliance,
Inspections and Examinations.