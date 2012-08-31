WASHINGTON Aug 31 U.S. securities regulators
said on Friday they would appeal a federal judge's ruling
rejecting their request for an industry-backed fund to start a
court proceeding that could help compensate the victims of Allen
Stanford's $7 billion Ponzi scheme.
The Securities and Exchange Commission announced its
decision in a filing in Washington D.C.'s federal district court
late Friday afternoon.
The SEC is trying to force the Securities Investor
Protection Corp to start liquidation proceedings for the
victims, some of whom lost millions of dollars in the fraud. In
July, a federal judge rejected the plea, saying the agency had
not meet its legal burden to show why SIPC should be compelled
to act.