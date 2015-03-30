March 30 A federal appeals court said on Monday
the United States is not liable to victims of Allen Stanford's
fraud who claimed that the Securities and Exchange Commission
was incompetent for having taken too long to uncover the
swindler's $7.2 billion Ponzi scheme.
A panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Miami
said the government is entitled to sovereign immunity.
Stanford's victims accused the SEC of negligence for having
waited until 2009 to uncover the Ponzi scheme, despite having
had evidence of it as early as 1997.
But the court said the SEC had discretion to decide how to
enforce securities laws, and could not be liable for certain
misrepresentations. It said this justified shielding it from
claims raised by the victims under the Federal Tort Claims Act.
"We reach no conclusions as to the SEC's conduct, or whether
the latter's actions deserve plaintiffs' condemnation," Circuit
Judge Julie Carnes wrote for a three-judge panel. "We do,
however, conclude that the United States is shielded from
liability for the SEC's alleged negligence."
Victims claimed that the SEC thought Stanford's business was
a fraud after each of four examinations between 1997 and 2004,
but failed to advise the Securities Investor Protection Corp,
which compensates victims of failed brokerages.
The plaintiffs were led by Carlos Zelaya and George Glantz,
who claimed to lose a combined $1.65 million, and sought
class-action status. Monday's decision upheld rulings in 2013 by
U.S. District Judge Robert Scola in Miami.
Gaytri Kachroo, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
The U.S. Department of Justice, which represented the SEC in
the appeal, did not immediately respond to similar requests.
In 2013, federal appeals courts in New York, Philadelphia
and Pasadena, California, dismissed lawsuits accusing the SEC of
incompetence in investigating Bernard Madoff.
Stanford, 65, is appealing his March 2012 conviction and
110-year prison term for what prosecutors called a scam centered
on his sale of fraudulent high-yielding certificates of deposit
through his Antigua-based Stanford International Bank.
The SEC's inspector general in 2010 criticized the regulator
for being too slow to uncover Stanford's fraud.
The case is Zelaya et al. v. U.S., 11th U.S. Circuit Court
of Appeals, No. 13-14780.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Matthew
Lewis)