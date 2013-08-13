* SEC protected by exception to Federal Tort Claims Act
* Victims say SEC knew of Stanford Ponzi scheme in 1997
* Stanford serving 110-year prison term for $7.2 bln fraud
By Jonathan Stempel
Aug 13 A federal judge in Florida has thrown out
a lawsuit accusing the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
of negligence for failing to report that the now-imprisoned
swindler Allen Stanford was running a $7.2 billion Ponzi scheme.
U.S. District Judge Robert Scola in Miami said the market
regulator was shielded under an exception to the Federal Tort
Claims Act that bars claims arising from misrepresentation or
deceit.
The plaintiffs, Carlos Zelaya and George Glantz, said they
lost a combined $1.65 million with Stanford, and sought
class-action status on behalf of investors who were victims of
his fraud. They plan to appeal Monday's decision, their lawyer
Gaytri Kachroo said. SEC spokesman Kevin Callahan declined to
comment.
Stanford, 63, is serving a 110-year prison sentence after he
was convicted on criminal charges in March 2012 for a fraud that
the government said was centered in certificates of deposit
issued by his Antigua-based Stanford International Bank.
Zelaya and Glantz claimed that the SEC considered Stanford's
business a fraud after each of four examinations between 1997
and 2004, but failed to advise the Securities Investor
Protection Corp, which compensates victims of failed brokerages.
The SEC filed civil charges against Stanford in February
2009, two months after the multibillion-dollar Ponzi scheme of
New York-based swindler Bernard Madoff was uncovered. In a
typical Ponzi scheme, investors are promised high or consistent
returns relative to the amount of risk taken, and older
investors are paid with money from newer investors.
Last September, Scola let the lawsuit against the SEC go
forward, saying the plaintiffs could argue that the regulator
had breached a duty to report Stanford's misconduct.
But on Monday, he said the FTCA exception barring claims of
misrepresentation deprived him of jurisdiction.
"The plaintiffs claim that they were induced into entering
disadvantageous business transactions because of the SEC's
misrepresentation," he wrote. "The plaintiffs' cause of action
is a classic claim for misrepresentation."
Their lawyer Kachroo said: "We believe that the judge did
not draw the appropriate distinction between a claim based on a
misrepresentation and our claim based on a failure to warn in
line with the SEC's mandatory duty to notify SIPC."
In 2010, the SEC's inspector general criticized the
regulator, finding that it knew as early as 1997 that Stanford
was likely running a Ponzi scheme.
Earlier this year, federal appeals courts in New York and
California dismissed lawsuits against the SEC by victims of
Madoff's fraud.
The case is Zelaya et al. v. U.S., U.S. District Court,
Southern District of Florida, No. 11-62644.