BRIEF-Securities and Investment launches mena-wide online trading platform
* Launches mena-wide online trading platform Source:(http://bit.ly/2rEQ2XN) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Jan 14 State Street Corp. will pay $12 million to settle allegations that it conducted a pay-to-play scheme to win Ohio pension fund contracts, U.S. regulators said Thursday.
The Securities and Exchange Commission also charged the company's public funds group head and the company's lobbyist in connection with the alleged scheme.
Vincent DeBaggis, who headed the public funds group, settled the charges and agreed to pay more than $274,000. The SEC said Robert Crowe, the company's outside lobbyist, is contesting the charges in federal court. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Lisa Lambert)
DUBAI, May 21 Stock markets in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates rose in early trade on Sunday, with Saudi petrochemical shares particularly strong, after oil prices rebounded at the end of last week.