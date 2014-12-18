By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Dec 18 Attorneys for two former
State Street Corp executives plan to file an appeal
after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission this week
partially reversed a judge's decision, ruling they mislead
investors in a fund exposed to subprime mortgages.
The attorneys said the divided SEC opinion failed to take
the judge's careful analysis of the evidence into full account.
In a 3-2 decision issued on Dec. 15, the SEC said James
Hopkins, a former product engineer at the bank, is liable for
intentional fraud and should pay $65,000 in penalties and be
suspended from working for an asset manager for one year.
The SEC also found the former chief investment officer, John
Flannery, should be held liable for one count of
negligence-based fraud and pay a $6,500 fine.
The SEC's opinion marks a setback for Flannery and Hopkins.
In 2011, SEC Chief Administrative Law Judge Brenda Murray
dismissed all charges against them, ruling the agency's
enforcement division lacked evidence, and that the two
defendants exhibited candor during their testimony at trial.
The SEC alleged the two men each played a key role in
marketing State Street's Limited Duration Bond fund.
The SEC claims that in 2007, the fund was almost entirely
invested in subprime mortgage-backed securities, but that such
risks were not fully disclosed to investors.
When the crisis hit, the SEC said that State Street did not
provide the same advice to all investors, allowing some to flee
while others stayed and were left with illiquid holdings.
In interviews with Reuters this week, both attorneys said
the SEC largely affirmed Murray's ruling, adding that they will
fight to have the remaining charges overturned in a U.S. appeals
court.
"We were disappointed that with two members dissenting, the
commission disregarded Chief Judge Murray's thoughtful analysis
and ignored the great weight of the evidence in reversing on a
single issue," said John Sylvia, an attorney with Mintz Levin
who represents Hopkins.
Mark Pearlstein of McDermott Will & Emery, who represents
Flannery, also said the SEC committed "legal errors."
In an SEC administrative proceeding, an independent judge
employed by the agency presides over trials and decides whether
the enforcement division has proven its case.
The losing party can appeal, first before the full
five-member commission, and later, to a U.S. appeals court.
The SEC's enforcement division appealed the ruling before
the SEC's commissioners in the case and oral arguments were
heard in July.
In Monday's ruling to partially reverse Murray's decision,
the two Republican commissioners, Michael Piwowar and Daniel
Gallagher, dissented.
The order did not elaborate on their reasons for the
dissent.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)