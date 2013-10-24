By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Oct 24 Medical device maker Stryker
Corp will pay $13.2 million to settle civil charges the
company bribed doctors and government officials to win business
in five different countries, U.S. regulators said Thursday.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said the company
tried to mask $2.2 million in bribes in Argentina, Greece,
Mexico, Poland and Romania by booking them as legitimate
expenses for charitable donations, travel costs, consulting
services and commissions.
Stryker is settling the case without admitting or denying
the charges. Neither a lawyer nor a spokesman for the company
was available for comment.
According to the SEC's charges, filed with the regulator's
administrative court, the company reaped about $7.5 million in
profits as a result of the bribes.
The payments took place from 2003 to February 2008 and were
used to help secure the company's ability to sell its products
in public hospitals.
In one example, the SEC said Stryker's unit in Poland paid
the director of a hospital and his wife to travel to New York
City and Aruba.
Among the perks lavished on the couple were a six-night
hotel stay in New York and tickets to two Broadway shows.
Internal documents confirmed what the SEC described as a
"quid pro quo arrangement," noting that a form containing the
director's schedule stated that the purpose of the visit was to
"strengthen [the public doctor's] conviction that Stryker
products are the best solution for her hospital."
The SEC said that the company retained outside counsel in
response to the government probe and conducted its own internal
investigation.
It has since implemented a company-wide, anti-corruption
compliance program and now demonstrates "a commitment to
designing and funding a meaningful compliance program."
Stryker's shares were down 55 cents, or 0.7 percent, at
$73.42 in late morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange