By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, July 18
U.S. securities regulators
should consider raising the bar for who qualifies to invest in
certain riskier financial products, a U.S. government watchdog
said in a report released on Thursday.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission uses the
so-called "accredited investor" definition as a standard for
determining who is sophisticated enough to participate in
private offerings.
To qualify as an accredited investor, an individual must
have a net worth of $1 million, excluding the value of a primary
residence, or an individual annual income over $200,000.
The SEC moved to exclude the home value in the net worth
calculation in late 2011. The change was mandated by the
Dodd-Frank law as a response to the 2007-2009 financial crisis,
during which home values plunged.
However, the Government Accountability Office's report said
that, even with this recent change, the definition does not
reflect the current marketplace.
"The intended purposes of the accredited investor standard
are to protect investors and streamline capital formation for
small businesses," the GAO wrote.
"However, beyond excluding an investor's primary residence
in the calculation of net worth in 2011, the standards for
qualifying as an individual accredited investor have remained
unchanged since the 1980s."
The GAO said the SEC should consider alternative criteria,
including a minimum level of "liquid assets" when considering a
potential investor's net worth, and the use of a registered
investment adviser.
The report comes as the SEC eases some longstanding investor
protections, as required by law.
Last week, the SEC adopted new rules to lift a longtime ban
that prohibited hedge funds, private equity funds and others
from broadly advertising for private securities deals.
The rule was required by the 2012 Jumpstart Our Business
Startups Act, a law that relaxes securities regulations to help
spur small business growth.
Although the rule permits television and Internet ads by
hedge funds, only accredited investors are allowed to invest in
private placements.
Proponents of the rule say the accredited investor
restrictions will protect less sophisticated investors. But many
critics, including consumer advocacy groups and state securities
regulators, have said the rule falls short because the
definition of "accredited investor" is outdated and captures
investors who are not truly sophisticated.
Under Dodd-Frank, the SEC can only make tweaks to the
accredited definition every four years, which ties the agency's
hands on this issue until 2014.
Nevertheless, the GAO study, which was also required by
Dodd-Frank, will likely help as the SEC weighs the impact of the
new advertising rule.
In its study, the GAO said that, based on a survey of market
participants, most believed the net worth standard and not
income marks the best criteria for determining who can be
"accredited."
Raising those standards would be feasible, although some of
those surveyed also had concerns that too large an increase
might shrink the pool of potential investors. Increasing the net
worth standard to account for inflation to $2.3 million from $1
million would decrease qualified accredited investor households
to around 3.7 million from about 8.5 million.
However, the GAO said the SEC should consider some
alternatives, such as the liquid assets measure and the presence
of an adviser. The report also surveyed market players about
other potential alternatives such as an education standard or a
"investor sophistication test."
In a letter responding to the GAO's report, the SEC's new
Corporation Finance Division Director, Keith Higgins, said the
agency would "in particular" weigh the liquid investments and
use of an adviser as it reviews the accredited investor
definition.