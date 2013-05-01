By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 1 The top U.S. securities
regulator on Wednesday was poised to propose new rules for the
over-the-counter derivatives business of foreign banks, saying
it was offering a middle ground in a brewing international
conflict over how to regulate the $640 trillion market.
The Securities and Exchange Commission's 1,000-page draft
could help soothe tensions between European regulators and the
U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission over disagreements
about how far-reaching U.S. derivatives rules should be.
Europeans and the CFTC have butted heads over the issue for
the past year, with CFTC Chairman Gary Gensler calling for
foreign banks to abide by most U.S. rules.
European regulators have countered that the CFTC's
aggressive approach could create duplicative regimes and have
urged the United States to let them regulate the banks on their
own turf.
The SEC's proposal would subject U.S.-based businesses to
the commission's derivatives rules, but would also allow
European regulators in some cases to police swap dealers under
their own rules through so-called "substituted compliance."
"The staff is hopeful that the proposal will advance the
dialogue with fellow regulators across the globe and move us all
toward a pragmatic middle ground solution to cross border
issues," SEC spokesman John Nester said.
The debate over how to apply U.S. derivatives rules to banks
overseas has been heating up, particularly last month after a
Senate investigative panel released a report exploring how a
credit derivatives trader dubbed "The London Whale" cost
JPMorgan Chase $6.2 billion in trading losses out of a
London office.
The SEC and CFTC won broad new powers in the 2010 Dodd-Frank
Wall Street reform law to police the $640 trillion
over-the-counter derivatives market.
The law requires swap dealers and major traders to set aside
capital and post margin on some of the more complex derivatives
trades.
Many other swaps, meanwhile, must be routed through
clearinghouses to protect against default and traded on
regulated platforms to improve price transparency.
It also calls for the SEC and CFTC to oversee trading in
other countries in cases where it may have a "direct and
significant" effect on U.S. business, though there has been
debate on how to interpret that phrase.
The CFTC oversees the lion's share of the market, including
all interest-rate swaps, while the SEC is in charge of
security-based products like equity swaps and certain kinds of
credit derivatives.