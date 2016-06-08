(Adds details on rules, background)
WASHINGTON, June 8 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission on Wednesday said parties in swaps must now
acknowledge their trades electronically within a day, and also
promptly verify or dispute the terms of the swap under rules it
had adopted.
"These rules will result in more accurate and timely
documentation for security-based swap transactions, which is a
cornerstone of effective risk management," said the chair of the
top U.S. securities regulator, Mary Jo White, in a statement.
"They mark another significant step in completing the
comprehensive regulatory framework for security-based swaps
required by the Dodd-Frank Act."
The SEC only oversees a small subset of the market involving
derivatives whose values are pegged to securities such as
credit-default or equity swaps. The Commodity Futures Trading
Commission regulates the bulk of the derivatives market.
After soured swaps helped push the country into a massive
financial crisis that came to a head in 2008, lawmakers created
stricter oversight of the market in the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall
Street reform law.
The SEC rules will help give regulators and traders a
fuller, clearer view of the transactions. The agency said the
transactions processed through a clearing agency or executed on
an exchange would be exempted from the rules.
In February, the SEC approved rules governing swaps that
involve foreign dealers with trading desks on U.S. soil.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Bernard Orr)