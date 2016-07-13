WASHINGTON, July 13 The top U.S. securities
regulator on Wednesday took another step toward tightening its
oversight of security-based swaps by proposing new reporting
requirements for transactions, nearly six years after Congress
directed it to build a regulatory regime for the derivatives.
"These provisions will result in increased transparency
which should allow for a more efficient market, better price
discovery, and increased competition," said Democratic
Commissioner Kara Stein at a Securities and Exchange Commission
(SEC) meeting, saying the proposal will cast "light on this
previously opaque market."
But Stein also noted that the requirements were mandated by
the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law, enacted in 2010. The SEC
only oversees a slim portion of the swaps market, with the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission charged with the bulk of
regulation. The derivatives were only lightly regulated until
soured swaps helped fuel the financial crisis of 2007-09.
"Six years should have been more than enough time for the
Commission's rules to have been completed," she said.
The proposal primarily adds requirements for posting more
information and making it publicly available. Exchanges,
swap-execution facilities and clearing agencies would have to
report swaps. Clearing agencies would also have to report
whether they do not accept a transaction. Repositories of the
information would not be able to charge fees or limit access to
data. The proposal also expands reporting for cross-border
swaps.
Republican Commissioner Michael Piwowar said "there is
simply no excuse for our lack of final rules in this space," and
called out Chair Mary Jo White for the slow pace of bringing the
framework to fruition. He added that he has repeatedly asked the
SEC to take up dealer capital and margin requirements.
"We still have no idea when final rules on capital and
margin will make their way onto the Commission agenda, much less
when the entire regime will be up and running," he said. "The
calls of a bipartisan majority of the Commission have not been
enough to influence the Chair into prioritizing our ...
mandates."
He added that Wednesday's proposal should "spur a heightened
level of action."
The three commission members unanimously approved publishing
the proposal in the Federal Register, which will become
effective 60 days after publication. Compliance will be phased
in over the following months.
Last month, the SEC approved requirements for parties in
swaps to acknowledge trades electronically within a day, and
also promptly verify or dispute the terms of a swap.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chris Reese)