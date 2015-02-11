WASHINGTON Feb 11 U.S. securities regulators
failed to consider a comment letter from a key derivatives trade
group before adopting new swaps data reporting rules last month,
prompting criticism on Wednesday from the agency's two top
Republicans.
The failure to review the letter was due to an inadvertent
clerical error, but in a joint statement, Securities and
Exchange Commission Republican members Daniel Gallagher and
Michael Piwowar said they felt the mistake warranted the need to
re-open the rule for public comment.
The letter at issue had been submitted by the International
Swaps and Derivatives Association. While that group did meet on
a number of occasions with SEC staff to discuss the final rule,
the SEC failed to consider the group's formal written comments.
