WASHINGTON, June 11 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission released a "roadmap" on Monday that shows the order in which it expects new rules for the over-the-counter derivatives market to take effect.

The rules, which are required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law, will bring greater transparency to the $708 trillion over-the-counter market. They will subject swap dealers and other large traders to capital and margin requirements, and also move a large chunk of swaps onto trading platforms and into clearinghouses, which stand in between two parties to guarantee trades.

The SEC said the road map describes the sequence in which the various rules will take effect, but it does not estimate a timeline for when the agency will finalize the rules. (Reporting By Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)