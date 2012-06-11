WASHINGTON, June 11 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission released a "roadmap" on Monday that shows
the order in which it expects new rules for the over-the-counter
derivatives market to take effect.
The rules, which are required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall
Street reform law, will bring greater transparency to the $708
trillion over-the-counter market. They will subject swap dealers
and other large traders to capital and margin requirements, and
also move a large chunk of swaps onto trading platforms and into
clearinghouses, which stand in between two parties to guarantee
trades.
The SEC said the road map describes the sequence in which
the various rules will take effect, but it does not estimate a
timeline for when the agency will finalize the rules.
(Reporting By Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)