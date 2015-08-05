WASHINGTON Aug 5 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission proposed rules on Wednesday that would create a process for swap dealers to continue doing business with people who have criminal convictions or a history of regulatory violations.

At the same time, the SEC also adopted final rules that will require swap dealers and major swap traders to register with the agency.

The SEC voted unanimously to adopt the registration rules but remained torn on the proposal for the waiver process, with some saying it is too strict and others saying it lacks teeth. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Bill Trott)