By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 5 The debate over granting
waivers to law breakers will take a new turn on Wednesday, when
U.S. securities regulators will propose a process that would
permit swap dealers to do business with people with a history of
regulatory violations.
At issue is a plan that would permit large swap-dealing
banks like Goldman Sachs or Morgan Stanley to
petition the SEC for waivers so they can employ or do business
with individuals who have criminal convictions or were found
liable for civil violations, such as fraud.
The issue of granting waivers has been controversial at the
SEC since last year, when Democratic Commissioner Kara Stein
started questioning whether the agency was too often granting
waivers to big banks that break the law.
Such waivers permit them to continue normal business
operations, even if they have been convicted of a crime or found
liable for civil fraud.
In some cases, companies or individuals who break the law
are automatically disqualified from engaging in certain
activities, such as private capital-raising, unless the SEC
grants them an exception.
The SEC's plan aims to address a measure in the 2010
Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law, which gives the SEC new
powers to police over-the-counter swaps that derive their
underlying value from equity or debt products.
Large dealers must register with the SEC and abide by rules
on capital, margins and business conduct.
The law states that dealers or major traders are prohibited
from employing or doing business with staffers who are
statutorily "disqualified" from participating in the securities
industry due to prior misconduct.
However, the law gives the SEC wiggle room to grant
exemptions.
Under the SEC's plan, dealers will get a temporary, 30-day
exclusion to permit them to keep working with disqualified
people. They can also apply for a permanent exception.
Separately on Wednesday, the SEC is expected to adopt
long-awaited rules requiring dealers to register with the
agency.
However, the rules would not kick in until the agency
completes other swaps rules in areas including capital, margin
and segregation.
SEC Democratic Commissioner Luis Aguilar said in prepared
remarks he plans to support both the proposal and final rules on
swaps, but lamented the delays in getting everything
implemented.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)