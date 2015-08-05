(Updates to add that subsidiaries of the dealers would also be
covered by rule)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Aug 5 The debate over granting
waivers to people with a history of regulatory violations heated
up on Wednesday, when U.S. securities regulators proposed a
process that would permit swap dealers to do business with those
who have broken the law.
The plan would permit large swap-dealing banks like Goldman
Sachs or Morgan Stanley to petition the SEC for
waivers so they can employ or do business with individuals or
subsidiaries with criminal convictions or found liable for civil
violations, such as fraud.
The issue of granting waivers has been controversial at the
SEC since last year, when Democratic Commissioner Kara Stein
started questioning whether the agency was too often granting
waivers to big banks that break the law.
Such waivers permit them to continue normal business
operations, even if they have been convicted of a crime or found
liable for civil fraud.
In some cases, companies or individuals who break the law
are automatically disqualified from engaging in certain
activities, such as private capital-raising, unless the SEC
grants them an exception.
The SEC's plan aims to address a measure in the 2010
Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law, which gives the SEC new
powers to police over-the-counter swaps that derive their
underlying value from equity or debt products.
Large dealers must register with the SEC and abide by rules
on capital, margins and business conduct.
The law states that dealers or major traders are prohibited
from employing or doing business with staffers or units when
they are statutorily "disqualified" from participating in the
securities industry due to prior misconduct.
However, the law gives the SEC wiggle room to grant
exemptions.
Under the SEC's plan, dealers will get a temporary, 30-day
exclusion to permit them to keep working with disqualified
people. They can also apply for a permanent exception.
Dealers would also be required to conduct background checks
on workers.
The SEC was split over the plan, with some saying it was too
convoluted and others that it lacked teeth.
Stein said it has a "fatal flaw," by "unconditionally"
recognizing waivers that may have been granted by other
regulators.
Republican SEC Commissioner Michael Piwowar, meanwhile, said
the plan would create "another complicated waiver process that
is sure to confound future Commissions."
Separately on Wednesday, the SEC also adopted long-awaited
rules requiring dealers to register with the agency. But they
will not kick in until the agency completes other swaps rules
first.
