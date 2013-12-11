Dec 10 A Securities and Exchange Commission accounting-fraud task force is scrutinizing companies' use of their own tailor-made performance measures, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The SEC's Financial Reporting and Audit Task Force, created in July, is looking at companies' customized measures that do not comply with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, the newspaper said, citing the task force's chairman David Woodcock.

The task force is interested in cases of mislabeling - when companies use common, well-defined terms to refer to their own performance measures, the WSJ said.

The SEC could not be reached for comment by Reuters outside of regular U.S. business hours.

Technology companies have long used such non-standard performance measures that strip out expenses like interest, taxes, depreciation and stock payments to employees to enable them to show a profit, rather than the loss they report under GAAP. (link.reuters.com/ruw35v)

SEC officials and other critics have recently expressed concern that the non-standard metrics have the potential to mislead investors, the newspaper said. (Reporting by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)