March 31 The chair of the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission took on "unicorns," tech startups and other
privately held companies on Thursday, admonishing Silicon Valley
firms to be fair and honest with their investors.
"Being a private company comes with serious obligations to
investors and the markets," Mary Jo White said in a speech at
Stanford University on Thursday, according to an advance copy of
her remarks. "For the new and evolving markets to be successful,
all investors need confidence that they are being treated fairly
and that the full range of risks are transparently disclosed."
Stanford is at the heart of Silicon Valley, the California
home of tech companies including Apple Inc, Google Inc
and Facebook Inc.
In recent years "unicorns," or privately held companies
valued at $1 billion or more, have sprung up all over the area.
White questioned some of these companies' "eye-popping
valuations," and the ability of their investors and employees to
understand their worth.
"The concern is whether the prestige associated with
reaching a sky-high valuation fast drives companies to try to
appear more valuable than they actually are," she said.
The SEC, the top securities regulator in the United States,
has little authority over privately held companies, which unlike
publicly traded companies do not have to register or file
financial information with the agency regularly. Still, its
mission includes protecting investors and facilitating capital
formation.
White said that more small, retail investors are now able to
put money into startups due to recent changes in the law and
that the SEC is closely monitoring new crowdfunding portals
where those investors buy stakes in companies.
The commission is also focused on the secondary market
developing around pre-IPO companies, she said, referring to
privately held businesses on their way to making initial public
offerings that will transform them into publicly traded
companies.
The secondary market is "structured largely around
derivative contracts and other novel ways to capture the
economic interest in a pre-IPO company without actually
transacting in its stock," she said.
"Depending on the structure of these derivative deals,
errors or misconceptions in valuation could be amplified -
whether through leverage or simply contracts built on faulty
valuations."
White also touched upon what happens after startups go
public, noting that these companies should be prepared to
protect investors with "enhanced structures and controls for
conducting their operations."
