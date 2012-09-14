* SEC's Shillman says new rules could include more market
participants
* Current review standards are voluntary, could be made
enforceable
By John McCrank
NEW YORK, Sept 13 With high-profile technical
glitches costing U.S. exchanges and trading firms hundreds of
millions of dollars in recent months, U.S. regulators are
taking a deeper look at creating enforceable technology review
standards for exchanges and market participants.
"If there is a technology glitch things can get real bad
real fast, so market participants need to reassess their
controls over technology," David Shillman, associate director
for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Division of
Trading and Markets said on Thursday.
The SEC has scheduled a roundtable discussion for Oct. 2
with industry experts on the prevention of technological errors
and ways to address them when they do occur.
One expected topic of discussion is whether to make the
SEC's voluntary automation review policies, or ARP, into
enforceable rules that are expanded to cover more areas and
include more market participants, Shillman said at an equity
options conference in New York.
SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro said that when she announced the
technology roundtable she had asked SEC staff to speed up
efforts to propose a rule that would set industry-wide standards
"to ensure the capacity and integrity" of market systems. She
first brought up the idea of making ARP mandatory more than a
year ago.
ARP originated after the market crash of 1987. While it has
evolved over the years as markets have become more automated,
there are plenty of areas where it could be broadened, Shillman
said.
"It focused on trading systems, which of course are key to
the markets, but I think we recognize that other technologies
are important to the markets as well, such as market data,
routing services, issuer services and the like."
The program today applies to exchanges, some alternative
trading systems and clearing agencies, but the SEC is also
looking at bringing large broker-dealers, advisers, and dark
pools into the framework, Shillman said.
The SEC roundtable on how "appropriate controls" for
implementing technology rules could support a reliable market,
was announced in August, two days after a software error cost
Knight Capital Group $440 million in trading losses and
nearly bankrupted the firm.
The SEC is also investigating Nasdaq OMX Group for
its handling of Facebook Inc's botched May 18 initial public
offering, which led to hundreds of millions of dollars in losses
among market-making firms and brokerages.
In March, BATS Global Markets, the No. 3 U.S. equities
exchange, took the extremely rare step of withdrawing its IPO
due to technical glitches on its own platform.