WASHINGTON Aug 8 U.S. securities regulators
will convene a roundtable next month to discuss ways to promote
market stability after a series of recent technology glitches
made a big dent in investor confidence.
The Securities and Exchange Commission's Sept. 14 meeting
will explore ways to ensure there are proper designs and
controls in place surrounding automated computer trading, and
how to protect the market from technology failures.
SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro first announced plans for the
roundtable last week, just two days after a software error left
Knight Capital Group with $440 million in trading
losses. The brokerage was nearly forced out of business until it
managed to secure a $400 million bailout from a group of
independent investors in exchange for a 73 percent stake.