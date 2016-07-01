July 1 A federal jury has returned a
mixed-verdict in a lawsuit by U.S. securities regulators against
two former executives at now-bankrupt home lender Thornburg
Mortgage Inc, clearing them on some counts and failing to reach
a decision on the rest.
Wednesday's verdict by a federal jury in Albuquerque, New
Mexico, in the 2008 financial crisis-related case of former
Thornburg CEO Larry Goldstone and former CFO Clarence Simmons
marks a setback for the U.S. Securities and Exchange.
The SEC, which confirmed the verdict on Friday, said the
jury after several days of deliberation had been unable to reach
unanimous verdicts on its fraud or lying to auditor claims.
A verdict form showed the jury found Goldstone and Simmons
not liable on five of the 10 counts including falsifying books,
records or accounts and making false certifications, and could
not reach a unanimous verdict on the remaining five.
"We believe strongly in our case and we will continue to
explore all options, including a prompt retrial," Andrew
Ceresney, the SEC's enforcement director, said in a statement.
Randall Lee, a lawyer for Goldstone and Simmons, said the
verdict vindicated them.
"That the SEC failed to prove a single one of its claims
illustrates what we have maintained all along - that this case
should never have been brought in the first place," he said.
The SEC sued Goldstone, Simmons and former Thornburg chief
accounting officer Jane Starrett in 2012, alleging they hid the
company's fast-deteriorating financial condition at the onset of
the financial crisis.
The lawsuit contended the trio schemed to overstate
Thornburg's income by over $400 million and falsely record a
profit rather than a loss for the fourth quarter in its 2007
annual report.
The SEC said this occurred as Santa Fe, New Mexico-based
Thornburg faced a liquidity crisis and margin calls from lenders
in the weeks before it filed its 2007 annual report on February
28, 2008.
The regulator alleged a plan to not disclose delayed margin
call payments fell apart when the executives could not raise
enough cash to meet more margin calls that came after filing the
annual report.
Thornburg, which specialized in making "jumbo" home loans
larger than $417,000 to borrowers with good credit, collapsed
after the margin calls and as the value of mortgages it held
plunged. It filed for bankruptcy in May 2009.
Starrett agreed in May to pay $25,000 to settle the lawsuit
without admitting or denying the allegations.
The case is Securities and Exchange Commission v. Goldstone
et al, U.S. District Court, District of New Mexico, No.
12-00257.
