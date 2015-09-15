(Repeats earlier story with no changes to text)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, Sept 15 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission's controversial use of in-house judges to
enforce federal securities laws is about to undergo a major
test.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York on
Wednesday will hear arguments over whether to revive a lawsuit
by Lynn Tilton, a private equity chief dubbed the "Diva of
Distressed," to block the SEC from pursuing fraud charges in an
in-house administrative proceeding instead of federal court.
Critics say the proceedings are unfair because there are no
juries, and defense lawyers have a limited ability to depose
witnesses and gather evidence. Some, including Tilton, also say
the appointment of administrative judges, who are on the SEC
payroll, is unconstitutional.
The SEC charged Tilton, 56, and her Patriarch Partners firm
in March with hiding the poor performance of assets underlying
three collateralized loan obligation funds that raised over $2.5
billion.
Tilton and Patriarch deny wrongdoing, and have said their
investment strategy was consistently disclosed. Should the court
not intervene, Tilton faces trial on Oct. 13.
The decision by the 2nd Circuit could prove a major factor
in the SEC's ability to continue pursuing enforcement actions
administratively, invoking the 2010 Dodd-Frank law granting it
the authority to bring more cases before its in-house court.
The SEC has boosted its percentage of administrative cases
to 80.8 percent in 2014 from 69.4 percent in 2013.
Critics said the increase followed a series of prominent
jury trial losses for the SEC, including the 2013 insider
trading trial of billionaire Mark Cuban.
CONSTITUTIONAL CHALLENGES
Many lawsuits challenging in-house proceedings say they
violate Article II of the Constitution because administrative
law judges qualify as executive branch officers, but enjoy job
protections that can make it impossible for the president to
remove them.
The SEC contends the judges are merely employees, and in a
3-2 decision, the commission ruled that way on Sept. 3 in an
unrelated case.
Some courts, including the federal appeals court in Chicago,
have often declined to reach the issue, saying that
constitutional challenges must first be made in the
administrative proceedings themselves.
In dismissing Tilton's lawsuit against the SEC in June, U.S.
District Judge Ronnie Abrams in Manhattan likewise said she had
no jurisdiction, saying Congress had designated the regulator
and then a federal appeals court as the "exclusive avenue of
review."
In her appeal, Tilton's lawyers noted that two federal
judges have suggested that the appointment of SEC administrative
judges was likely unconstitutional.
Last month, U.S. District Richard Berman in Manhattan
blocked the SEC from going forward with an administrative trial
against Barbara Duka, a former Standard & Poor's executive.
Earlier in the year, U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May in
Atlanta blocked two other cases, and said the matter could
"easily be cured" if SEC commissioners appointed the judges or
presided over the cases themselves.
The SEC has resisted that approach, and is appealing
Berman's and May's decisions.
Some defense lawyers have said a policy change might be
viewed as a concession by the SEC that judges who handled past
administrative cases never had constitutional authority.
Jodi Avergun, a lawyer at Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft,
said any change at the SEC could spur challenges to other
agencies' use of in-house proceedings.
"Anything the SEC may do to cure its problems as identified
by the courts may have unintentional collateral impact on all
other federal agencies that have these hearing officers," she
said.
The case is Tilton v. Securities and Exchange Commission,
2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 15-2103.
