NEW YORK, Sept 9 Lynn Tilton, the New York financier accused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of defrauding her investors, on Friday sued the regulator to stop it from pursuing in-house enforcement cases against her and others.

The lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court by Tilton and her firm Patriarch Partners accused the SEC of violating their constitutional rights to due process and equal protection.

SEC spokeswoman Judith Burns declined to comment. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)