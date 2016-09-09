NEW YORK, Sept 9 Lynn Tilton, the New York
financier accused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
of defrauding her investors, on Friday sued the regulator to
stop it from pursuing in-house enforcement cases against her and
others.
The lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court by Tilton and
her firm Patriarch Partners accused the SEC of violating their
constitutional rights to due process and equal protection.
SEC spokeswoman Judith Burns declined to comment.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chris
Reese)