By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 21 Financier Lynn Tilton is set to
go on trial next week before an administrative law judge on U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission charges she defrauded
investors by hiding the poor performance of assets underlying
three $2.5 billion debt funds.
Tilton, the founder of New York-based Patriarch Partners who
is known as the "Diva of Distressed" for taking over troubled
companies, will face an SEC administrative proceeding in
Manhattan on Monday.
The SEC is seeking to force Tilton and Patriarch to pay the
agency at least $200 million for defrauding investors in three
so-called Zohar collateralized loan obligation funds, which
raised $2.5 billion to make loans to distressed companies.
Tilton, 57, denies wrongdoing. She unsuccessfully sued to
block what she called an unconstitutional proceeding before an
SEC in-house judge in a fast-tracked venue that the agency has
increasingly used that critics call unfair to
defendants.
Known for her flashy outfits and colorful language, the
former Goldman Sachs and Merrill Lynch banker has portrayed
herself as a hard-charging female executive in a male-dominated
field.
In 2000, she founded Patriarch Partners, which counts among
its portfolio companies MD Helicopters and Dura Automotive.
But in 2015, the SEC accused Tilton of directing the
valuations of the three debt collateralized loan obligation
funds to remain unchanged even though many of the companies in
which they invested had performed poorly and failed to make
interest payments.
Not only were investors misled, but Tilton and Patriarch
avoided having their management fees cut by $200 million, the
SEC said.
Tilton and Patriarch counter that they consistently
disclosed their investment strategy from the funds' inception.
They have said the charges stem from a flawed five-year
probe pushed by a unit of bond insurer MBIA Inc, which
had $1 billion in exposure to the three Zohar funds and has been
engaged in litigation related to them.
MBIA not only shared information with the SEC that it
gleaned during discussions to restructure one fund but was given
confidential documents Patriarch provided during the probe
against SEC policy, Tilton contends.
As a result, rather than go through with the restructuring,
MBIA chose to litigate to get control of the fund's collateral,
with the SEC's approval to use the confidential documents so
long as its "fingerprints were never revealed," Tilton's lawyers
wrote.
Randy Mastro, Tilton's lawyer, at a hearing on Wednesday
said the SEC and MBIA entered into "an unholy alliance where
rules were broken."
The SEC has said sharing the documents was permitted. MBIA
had no comment.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Sept. 27 rejected Tilton's bid to
avoid Monday's SEC action.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Will Dunham)