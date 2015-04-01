NEW YORK, April 1 The flamboyant New York
financier Lynn Tilton and her firm Patriarch Partners LLC on
Wednesday sued the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to
stop the regulator from pursuing a case accusing them of
defrauding their investors.
In a complaint filed on Wednesday in Manhattan federal
court, Tilton said the SEC violated the U.S. Constitution by
bringing its case through an in-house administrative proceeding,
rather than in federal court where defendants have additional
rights.
The SEC alleged that Tilton and Patriarch breached their
duties to clients by hiding the poor performance of assets
underlying three collateralized loan obligation funds, enabling
them to collect almost $200 million of fees to which they were
not entitled.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)