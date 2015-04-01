(Adds possible penalties, case citation)

By Jonathan Stempel

NEW YORK, April 1 Escalating her battle with the top U.S. securities regulator, flamboyant New York financier Lynn Tilton sued the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday to stop it from pursuing a case charging that she defrauded her investors.

In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, Tilton and her firm, Patriarch Partners LLC, said the SEC violated the U.S. Constitution by bringing its case in an in-house administrative proceeding rather than in federal court.

Critics of administrative proceedings, which are handled by judges on the SEC payroll, say they can be unfair to defendants because discovery is limited, defense lawyers generally cannot take depositions, and there are no juries.

"I hold hope that our nation will allow a fair fight for truth, to defend integrity and intent against allegations and provides fair forums," Tilton posted on Twitter.

SEC spokeswoman Judith Burns declined to comment.

The SEC charged Tilton and Patriarch on Monday with hiding the poor performance of assets underlying their Zohar funds, which are three collateralized loan obligation funds for which they raised more than $2.5 billion.

The agency said this enabled Tilton and Patriarch to collect almost $200 million of fees they were not entitled to and created what SEC enforcement director Andrew Ceresney called a "major conflict of interest."

Collateralized loan obligations are securities typically backed by low-rated corporate debt.

The SEC did not disclose what penalties it seeks. These could include civil fines, the disgorgement of profits and a cease-and-desist order.

Like others who have challenged SEC administrative proceedings, Tilton said they violate Article II of the Constitution because administrative law judges qualify as executive branch officers, yet enjoy job protections that can make it impossible for the president to remove them.

The 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reforms gave the SEC power to pursue more enforcement cases in-house.

In November, Ceresney called the SEC's use of administrative proceedings "eminently proper, appropriate, and fair" to defendants, and said that the judges "call it like they see it."

David Zornow, a lawyer for Tilton and Patriarch, was not immediately available for comment.

Tilton created Patriarch in 2000. A self-described "turnaround queen," Tilton invests in troubled companies at low prices and has helped turn around companies such as auto parts supplier Dura Automotive Systems and map publisher Rand McNally.

In 2011, Tilton worked on a pilot for a reality TV show, "The Diva of Distressed," but it was ultimately not picked up.

The case is Tilton et al v. SEC, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 15-02472.