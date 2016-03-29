March 29 Tobin Smith, a former Fox News
commentator, will pay nearly $258,000 to settle U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission charges that he fraudulently promoted a
penny stock to investors, the regulator said on Tuesday.
The SEC said Smith and his investment research firm NBT
Group Inc agreed in May 2012 to tout publicly traded IceWEB Inc,
as part of a scheme by the data storage company's chief
executive to inflate its trading volume and stock price.
Smith and NBT did not fully disclose their compensation and
incentive fees to investors, and made false and misleading
statements intended to boost IceWEB's stock price, including
that it was the "perfect" technology stock and that Facebook Inc
was a customer, the SEC said.
According to the regulator, the promotional campaigns
continued for a few months after the unexpected May 25, 2012
death of IceWEB's chief executive, John Signorello.
As part of the settlement, Smith and NBT agreed to give up
$182,793 of improper payments and interest and be barred from
future penny stock offerings, and Smith agreed to pay a $75,000
civil penalty, the SEC said. Neither admitted wrongdoing.
Smith, in a phone interview, said IceWEB asked him to
continue promoting the stock after Signorello's death.
"We inaccurately disclosed some of the variable compensation
to which we could have been entitled, and should have disclosed
it more accurately," he said.
Smith contributed to Fox News Channel and Fox Business
Network for 13 years before his contract was terminated in June
2013 over the promotion of another stock, the SEC said.
The Fox stations are owned by Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First
Century Fox Inc, and were not defendants in the case.
IceWEB is now called UnifiedOnline Inc, and was
also not a defendant, the SEC said. The company is based in
Fairfax, Virginia.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz)