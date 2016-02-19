WASHINGTON Feb 19 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission is working toward strengthening oversight of
algorithmic trading, with the regulator's staff currently
developing a recommendation for a record keeping-related rule, a
member of its trading division said on Friday.
Some time this year, the staff will recommend the commission
consider a rule that "would improve regulatory oversight over
algorithmic trading by enhancements of record keeping of
broker-dealers," said John Roeser, associate director in the
trading and markets division.
The form of fast-paced automatic trading relies on
complicated mathematical formulas, with little to no human
intervention on decisions to buy or sell. The electronic
automation has made trading cheaper and more efficient, but the
high speed can cause glitches to cascade quickly through the
market.
Regulators in the United States and around the world are
working to better understand and contain the risks that
algorithmic trading can pose to financial markets, making
traders worried they will have to publicly share their closely
guarded formulas.
In November the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
proposed new rules to limit disruptions in the futures market by
imposing risk controls and safeguards around the use of
trading algorithms. The proposed rules, which would affect
trading firms, clearing members and exchanges, are now open for
a 90-day public comment period.
Speaking at a meeting of securities lawyers in Washington,
Roeser said the SEC would be sensitive to the proprietary nature
of the firms' information, but that the regulator also wants to
ensure "complete, accurate useful records are kept."
"I think it is essential those records be available to the
commission to inform market oversight," he said, adding that the
records would also help it conduct investigations.
Also speaking at the meeting, Stephen Luparello, director of
the SEC's Division of Trading and Markets, said that better
record keeping could also help a company "adequately supervise
its business."
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Additional reporting by John
McCrank in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)