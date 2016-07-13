(Adds reaction, details)
By Lisa Lambert
WASHINGTON, July 13 U.S. broker-dealers would be
required to post information for the first time on how they
route large investors' trading orders under a rule proposed by
the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.
The proposal would also require additional information on
orders from smaller, individual customers.
The SEC hopes the proposed changes would make it easier for
investors to see possible conflicts of interest in how their
brokers execute their trades, SEC Chair Mary Jo White said at a
meeting of the commissioners.
They would set a standard across the industry on what
information should be provided on handling institutional orders.
All three commissioners approved releasing the proposal,
which now goes into a 60-day public comment period.
White said technology now allows automatic handling of both
institutional and retail orders through complex algorithms and
routing systems, and has created diverse trading venues,
interfaces and pricing models.
By seeing information on routing, execution, fees and
rebates, customers should be able to evaluate how broker-dealers
address conflicts of interest and manage the risks of
information leakage, she said.
Republican Commissioner Michael Piwowar said many groups
have pressed for more information about how orders are executed,
including academic researchers.
"Today's rulemaking would empower market participants to
make more informed choices about where to direct their orders,"
he said. "This should, in turn, promote competition for better
execution quality."
Most in the industry would probably "agree this is a good
thing," said Jamie Selway, market structure analyst at ITG in
New York.
"There is no standardized institutional order routing
disclosures. What that means is if you are in the business that
we are, you get asked by all kinds of clients - big, small,
medium - to provide information about your practices," he said.
"And everybody asks questions that are similar but maybe
slightly different, so you wind up working really, really hard
to provide this information."
Many in the industry have been seeking a standard curated by
a regulator, and they will have to review the proposal's details
to ensure the SEC is "creating a mechanism to help," he added.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Additional reporting by Chuck
Mikolajczak in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)