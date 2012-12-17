* Ramsay served as a deputy director of the division
Dec 17 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission said on Monday it has named John Ramsay as acting
director of the regulator's Division of Trading and Markets.
Ramsay, who had served as a deputy director of the division,
overseeing broker-dealer financial responsibility, risk
oversight, and clearance and settlement functions, replaces
Robert Cook, who said on Wednesday he planned to step down.
The SEC is making the final push on a raft of rules required
by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law, while also working
on initiatives like money market fund reform and looking into
questionable tactics and practices related to computerized
trading.
Ramsay has been a key player in the advancement of the
Dodd-Frank rules since September 2010.
The Division of Trading and Markets oversees securities
exchanges and markets, broker-dealers, clearing agencies,
derivatives, and FINRA, the Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority.
Apart from two stints at the SEC, Ramsay has also held
regulatory policy positions at the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission and what is now FINRA. He also formerly worked as a
partner at the law firm of Morgan, Lewis and Bockius, and as
managing director and deputy general counsel at Citigroup Global
Markets.
Cook is one of several senior SEC officials, including
Agency Chairman Mary Schapiro, who have announced plans to step
down in recent weeks.
(Reporting By John McCrank in New York; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)