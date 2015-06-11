By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, June 11
WASHINGTON, June 11 The U.S. government is
rejecting a recent ruling by a federal judge which found that
the Securities and Exchange Commission's procedures for bringing
charges against defendants in its in-house court may violate the
Constitution.
In a letter made public on Wednesday evening, the U.S.
Justice Department's civil division, writing on the SEC's
behalf, declared the June 8 decision by an Atlanta-based federal
judge to be "wrongly decided" and riddled with flaws.[ID:
nL1N0YU225]
The letter marks the first time the U.S. government has
formally responded to a decision made on Monday by U.S. District
Judge Leigh Martin May in a case involving Charles Hill, a real
estate developer.
The SEC is pursuing civil insider-trading charges against
Hill through its own in-house administrative court, instead of
through a federal court.
Hill, like many other defendants, is challenging the legal
venue, amid concerns it may violate his rights. SEC
administrative trials differ from federal court trials.
They are typically expedited, lack discovery and are
initially decided by SEC administrative law judges, who are on
the agency's payroll.
The agencies who employ administrative law judges can seek
their removal, but such a move must also be reviewed by the
Merit Systems Protection Board.
Hill and other defendants who are challenging the SEC's use
of in-house trials contend the process violates the separation
of powers clause in the Constitution because such judges qualify
as "inferior officers" subject to removal by the president.
Because administrative law judges are afforded an extra
layer of job protection, they say this is unconstitutional
because the president cannot remove them.
On June 8, May ruled that the in-house trial against Hill
should be stayed until she can weigh the constitutional
challenge. In her ruling, she said Hill had demonstrated a
"likelihood of success" in his claim.
The Justice Department's letter takes issue with this
finding.
First, it contends the federal court has no jurisdiction to
weigh in on the matter because the routine course for
challenging administrative rulings is to appeal first to the
full SEC, and then a U.S. appeals court.
It also says such judges do not qualify as inferior officers
because they do not have any final decision-making powers.
The letter was submitted to U.S. District Judge Ronnie
Abrams in Manhattan, who is overseeing a case involving private
equity manager Lynn Tilton.
The SEC is pursuing fraud charges against Tilton, and Tilton
is also challenging the legal venue.
(Editing by Jonathan Oatis)