By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 5 The top U.S. securities
regulator is considering making public how it decides whether a
case is handled by a federal court or by its in-house judge,
after some defendants claimed the in-house court violates their
rights.
In testimony on Tuesday, Securities and Exchange Commission
Chair Mary Jo White told a U.S. Senate appropriations panel she
takes such concerns seriously and is weighing action to address
them.
"I do believe the appearance of fairness is important,"
White said. "One of the things that I am considering is whether
we should do public guidelines to make that clear and
transparent."
The SEC has ramped up its use of the in-house court since
2010 when the Dodd-Frank law empowered the commission to seek
penalties against a broader array of defendants through
administrative proceedings.
In administrative trials, an SEC judge presides over the
hearing. Such trials are usually expedited, there is no jury,
and discovery is limited.
Defendants in SEC cases have been pushing back against the
increased use of the in-house court. Some have filed legal
challenges, saying administrative proceedings violate their
constitutional rights.
Defense attorneys complain the process is especially unfair
to individuals, who have limited resources and often struggle to
wade through the vast amount of documents the SEC collects
before the trial begins.
Earlier this year, SEC Republican Commissioner Mike Piwowar
raised concerns about the process and called on the agency to
release guidelines.
"To avoid the perception that the Commission is taking its
tougher cases to its in-house judges, and to ensure that all are
treated fairly and equally, the Commission should set out and
implement guidelines for determining which cases are brought in
administrative proceedings," Piwowar said in a speech in
February.
White said on Tuesday that 57 percent of the SEC's cases are
still brought in federal courts.
