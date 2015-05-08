May 8 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission released guidance on Friday about how it decides whether to pursue a case in federal court or before an in-house judge, amid complaints by some defendants that the agency's administrative court violates their rights.

The SEC said that while no strict formula exists, it considers factors including what claims it is pursuing, whether a defendant is associated with a registered entity, and the costs and time involved in litigating in a particular forum.

The SEC said it also considers bringing a matter before an administrative law judge if a case raised "unsettled and complex" issues under federal securities laws, given the commission's "expertise concerning those matters."

The release of the guidance came after SEC Chair Mary Jo White on Tuesday testified that the commission was considering making public what factors it weighs, saying she believed "the appearance of fairness is important."

The SEC has ramped up its use of the in-house court since 2010 when the Dodd-Frank law empowered the commission to seek penalties against a broader array of defendants through administrative proceedings.

In administrative trials, an SEC judge presides over the hearing. Such trials are usually expedited, there is no jury, and discovery is limited.

Defendants in SEC cases have been pushing back against the increased use of the in-house court. Some have filed legal challenges, saying administrative proceedings violate their constitutional rights.

Defense attorneys complain the process is especially unfair to individuals, who have limited resources and often struggle to wade through the vast amount of documents the SEC collects before the trial begins.

Andrew Ceresney, the SEC's director of enforcement, in a statement on Friday said in each case it chooses the forum "that protects investors and the integrity of the markets through strong, effective, and fair enforcement of the federal securities laws." (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)