By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, Sept 29
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 A U.S. appeals court on
Tuesday rejected a request by an investment manager to have his
in-house trial before a Securities and Exchange Commission judge
tossed out, handing the U.S. regulator a major victory.
Tuesday's ruling stems from a legal battle between the SEC
and George Jarkesy, Jr., a hedge fund manager whom the SEC sued
in 2013 over allegations of fraud.
An SEC judge found him liable in the case, and he appealed
the decision to the agency.
Jarkesy sought to have the case terminated in a federal
district court, arguing that the SEC's home court infringed upon
his Constitutional rights, among other things.
The district court denied his request, saying it lacked
authority to review the case and that he needed to follow the
proper appeals process laid out in existing securities laws
before he could seek judicial review.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia
affirmed that decision on Tuesday, saying it was dismissing his
case "for lack of subject matter jurisdiction."
"Jarkesy must continue to press his various challenges to
the commission's enforcement proceeding before the commission
itself," the court wrote in a unanimous decision.
"Should the agency's final order be adverse to him, Jarkesy
can then raise his challenges in a petition for review to a
court of appeals."
Jarkesy is one of several defendants who have increasingly
sought to challenge the SEC's use of in-house trials.
The agency won new powers from Congress in 2010 to seek
penalties against a wider array of defendants through in-house
trials, making the venue more appealing.
Defense lawyers have argued that the venue affords their
clients fewer protections.
For instance, there are no juries and the discovery process
is limited.
Lawyers also say the appeals process is flawed because
defendants who receive adverse rulings from administrative law
judges must first appeal before the full five-member commission
before they can seek review before a U.S. appeals court.
This marks the second time that a U.S. appeals court has
backed the SEC on its use of in-house trials.
In August, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a
similar ruling in a case involving Laurie Bebo, a former chief
executive of Assisted Living Concepts.
Cases involving challenges to the SEC's home courts are
pending in New York and Georgia.
