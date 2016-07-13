(Recasts with approval, adds comments on final version)
By Lisa Lambert
WASHINGTON, July 13 The top U.S. securities
regulator on Wednesday tried to respond to complaints that the
deck is stacked against defendants at in-house trials by
approving the first major revisions to its administrative
proceedings in two decades.
But the changes by the Securities and Exchange Commission
may not silence critics. The 13 comment letters it received
after proposing the revisions last September all sent the same
message: They do not go far enough.
The final version, approved unanimously by the three-member
commission without debate, did make minor changes. Still, it
will not likely appease those who say the trials deny
constitutional protections to defendants.
"While I appreciate the SEC acknowledging the serious due
process concerns that have been raised because of their unfair
use of in-house judges, the changes adopted today effectively
put a Band-Aid on a wound that requires stitches," said
Representative Scott Garrett, a New Jersey Republican who
sponsored legislation to push more cases into federal courts,
after the SEC approved the revisions.
"This is an extremely modest step in the right direction,
but defendants ultimately deserve a right to remove themselves
from the SEC's tribunals so they can have their case heard in
federal court."
The 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law allowed the SEC
to pursue cases against a wider universe of defendants before
its in-house judges in what are called administrative
proceedings. That raised the ire of defense lawyers, who say the
SEC has an outsized advantage in the proceedings.
The revisions would permit defendants to depose witnesses
and allow defense lawyers to delay trial starts so they can
review often massive files of evidence.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce had submitted a comment letter
seeking more far-reaching revisions than in the proposed
version. On Wednesday, after the final version was released, Tom
Quaadman, a senior vice president for the business group, said,
"More due process reforms are needed in order for parties to
have full discovery rights, including a right of removal to
district courts and preservation of jury trials in complex
cases."
Over the last few years, defendants have challenged the
in-house adjudications legally, but with little success.
In June the U.S. Appeals Court for the 11th Circuit
seemingly closed the argument when it found that Congress gave
the SEC power to choose to pursue enforcement actions in federal
court or in administrative proceedings.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Andrew Hay and Leslie
Adler)