* Tyco to pay $13.68 mln to DOJ; $13.1 mln to SEC
* Tyco Middle East unit pleads guilty
* Case involves illicit payments in multiple countries
* Misconduct unearthed through review from 2006 settlement
By Aruna Viswanatha
WASHINGTON, Sept 24 Tyco International Ltd
agreed to pay $26.8 million to resolve U.S. charges that
it paid bribes to officials of foreign governments and
misreported such payments, in violation of the Foreign Corrupt
Practices Act.
In addition, a Tyco subsidiary in the Middle East, Tyco
Valves & Controls Middle East Inc, pleaded guilty on Monday and
admitted it paid bribes to officials employed by the
state-controlled oil and gas company in Saudi Arabia in order to
obtain contracts with it.
The Justice Department's criminal division entered into a
non-prosecution agreement with Tyco International, which agreed
to pay a $13.68 million penalty to the department. Tyco also
agreed to pay $13.1 million in returned profits and interest to
the Securities and Exchange Commission.
"Tyco's subsidiaries operating in Asia and the Middle East
saw illicit payment schemes as a typical way of doing business
in some countries, and the company illicitly reaped substantial
financial benefits as a result," Scott Friestad, associate
director of the SEC's enforcement division, said in announcing
the settlement.
Brett Ludwig, a spokesman for Tyco, said the company was
pleased to have reached a final resolution on the issues and is
committed to maintaining rigorous compliance programs across its
business units.
The conduct came to light through a review of Tyco's
operations following a 2006 settlement, according to court
documents.
The Switzerland-headquartered conglomerate undertook a
review of whether its global operations complied with the
Foreign Corrupt Practices Act following an April 2006 settlement
to resolve foreign bribery and other charges. That review
uncovered certain additional improper payments and mis-recorded
expenses around the world, the SEC said.
Tyco's former electronics unit, TE M/A-COM, Inc, for
example, made illicit payments in connection with a 2006 sale of
microwave equipment to a state-controlled entity in Turkey, the
SEC said.
Tyco's China unit improperly recorded a $3,700 payment in
2005 to a team at a state-owned corporation in connection with a
$770,000 contract with the Chinese Ministry of Public Security,
the SEC said.
Tyco units around the world including in Germany and France
also improperly recorded payments made in other countries, the
SEC said.