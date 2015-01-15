(Adds on violations, SEC comment, background on previous
fines.)
NEW YORK Jan 15 Securities regulators said on
Thursday a unit of UBS AG agreed to pay more than $14.4
million to settle charges over regulatory failures in its
private U.S. trading platform, known as a "dark pool," that gave
some of customers an advantage over others.
UBS Securities LLC, which did not admit or deny any
wrongdoing, failed to properly disclose the existence of an
order type pitched almost exclusively to market makers and
high-frequency trading firms, the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission said.
Order types are instructions for how trades are executed.
UBS offered an order type to some of its customers that let them
buy and sell securities by placing orders priced in increments
of less than one cent, even though regulations prohibited the
bank from accepting orders at sub-penny prices.
The users of the order type were able to jump ahead of other
orders submitted at legal, whole-penny prices, giving them an
unfair advantage.
"The UBS dark pool was not a level playing field for all
customers and did not operate as advertised," said Andrew
Ceresney, director of the SEC's Division of Enforcement.
The SEC also highlighted several other violations by UBS,
including keeping some of its customers in the dark about a
proprietary algorithm that let those using it avoid interacting
with market makers and high-frequency traders. The feature was
only disclosed to all customers of the dark pool around 30
months after it was launched.
The action was the second order type-related fine levied by
the SEC this week. On Monday the regulator said BATS Global
Markets agreed to pay a record $14 million penalty to settle
charges that two exchanges formerly owned by Direct Edge
Holdings had selectively disclosed information about order
types.
There are around 40 U.S. dark pools and UBS operates the
second largest. Regulatory scrutiny of the broker-run electronic
trading venues, which only make trading data available after a
trade has taken place, reducing the chance of others in the
market moving the price against it, has been on the rise.
In June, New York's attorney general brought a lawsuit
against Barclays for allegedly misleading clients in its dark
pool. Also in June, the SEC fined dark pool operator Liquidnet
$2 million over improperly using its subscribers' confidential
trading information to market its services. And in July, Goldman
Sachs paid $800,000 over pricing violations in its dark pool.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Chris Reese and Alan
Crosby)